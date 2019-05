Life of former Detroit-area rock promoter, radio DJ to be celebrated at renowned venue

DETROIT - The life of a former Detroit-area rock promoter, radio DJ and high school teacher will be celebrated outside the renowned venue he once ran.

A flash mob-style event is planned Sunday afternoon outside the former Grande Ballroom. That was the Detroit venue leased by Russ Gibb that hosted the likes of Iggy Pop and the Stooges, MC5, Led Zeppelin, Cream, The Who and the Grateful Dead.

Organizers encourage people to "bring your own bubbles" for an environmentally friendly release.



