Lifelong friendships forged during America's Thanksgiving Parade

DETROIT - America's Thanksgiving Parade will step off Woodward Avenue Thursday and there will be six brand-new floats in the parade.

The parade is about old friends and familiar faces. Over 1,500 people are in the parade and every one of them must be in costume.

The most elaborate costumes belong to the Distinguished Clown Corps., which includes many of Detroit's top business leaders, and each person designs their own costume.

The job of making those costumes belongs to Arlene King and her team. They make about 300 costumes every year.

Watch the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.