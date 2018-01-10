Lighthouse of Oakland County loses duplex to fire in Pontiac; family safe

PONTIAC - A family lost everything they had Tuesday evening in a fire at a duplex in Pontiac.

Lighthouse of Oakland County’s PATH Program for homeless women and their children occupies the duplex on Hovey Street with families in need. A mother and five children – ages 7 to 15 – were currently living in the home.

The mother had just landed a job at an automotive plant and was working nights. She wasn't home at the time of the fire.

Authorities said it appears the fire started when some of the children were playing with matches on the second floor of the home.

“Fortunately, all family members living in the occupied duplex are safe. But everything has been lost,” CEO Rick David said. “Just last summer we rallied our resources to help many seniors who lost everything in the West Manor Fire. Now, here we are, in need of support to help this family and rebuild our own infrastructure.”

The second unit in the duplex was unoccupied.

Anyone interested in donating goods is asked to call ahead and set up an appointment by calling 248-858-2950 or 248-766-4817. Goods can be delivered to Door D of the Lighthouse of Oakland County at 46156 Woodward Avenue in Pontiac.

