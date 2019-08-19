Lightning strike causes fire at Rochester Hills apartment complex, officials say

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. - A lightning strike caused a fire that led to the evacuation of a Rochester Hills apartment complex, officials said.

Rochester Hills police and firefighters were called at 8:26 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Lower Ridge Drive.

A caller told police she had been inside her apartment when she heard a loud popping sound outside and the power went out.

When she ran outside, she noticed a fire, police said.

There was a strong thunderstorm at the time of the fire, deputies said.

Residents were evacuated from the building. No injuries were reported, according to officials.

Rochester Hills firefighters extinguished the fire.

An investigator from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said the cause of the fire has been determined to be electrical, likely caused by a lightning strike.

The investigation is ongoing.

