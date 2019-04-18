Limbless body found in southwest Detroit after house fire

DETROIT - A body was found Thursday morning in the backyard of a house that burned on South Liebold Street in Southwest Detroit.

Fire crews were alerted to the fire at about 2 a.m. and found the body. They are currently investigating the incident as a potential homicide.

Neighbors, friends and family members were stopping by the scene all morning, hoping the victim wasn't somebody they knew.

Two houses were burning on South Liebold Street, near Fort Street and I-75. The cause of the fires is not known. However, a team of arson investigators believe the fires could have been set intentionally. The houses were completely destroyed.

The body was found with its limbs missing. Detectives believe the body fell apart in the intense heat of the fire.

No other information is available at this time.

