Lin-Manuel Miranda surprises 'Hamilton' crowd in Detroit

The man behind the hit musical "Hamilton" stopped by to see the Detroit cast on Tuesday night at the Fisher Theatre.

"Hamilton" is in Detroit for the first time this month with the touring cast and Miranda decided to give a little surprise to the audience.

Miranda posted a live stream on Twitter of himself hiding backstage before walking out at the end of the show to a standing ovation.

Gracias DETROIT! — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 20, 2019

