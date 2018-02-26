Lincoln Consolidated Schools in Ypsilanti closed Monday due to lack of bus drivers

YPSILANTI, Mich. - Schools within the Lincoln Consolidated Schools District in Ypsilanti are closed Monday due to a lack of bus drivers.

Here is a statement from the district:

"Due to illness within the Transportation Department, there are not enough drivers to bring students to school, making it necessary to CANCEL SCHOOL for Monday, February 26.

An announcement will be made later today by the Superintendent's office regarding how this will affect transportation for the remainder of the week.

