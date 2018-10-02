Lincoln Park man pleads guilty to embezzling $25,000 from charities

Donald G. McDonald of Lincoln Park plead guilty Sept. 21 in Wayne County’s Third Circuit Court to felony embezzlement and forgery charges and three misdemeanors, including larceny by conversion and two charitable gaming license violations,…

DETROIT - Donald G. McDonald, of Lincoln Park, pleaded guilty Sept. 21 in Wayne County’s Third Circuit Court to felony embezzlement and forgery charges and three misdemeanors, including larceny by conversion and two charitable gaming license violations, for crimes against two Wayne County charities.

The Lincoln Park Moose Lodge No. 1665 and the Lincoln Park Women of the Moose No. 1036 were the victims, according to a complaint filed earlier this year after a joint investigation by the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Michigan Gaming Control Board.

McDonald, 67, the former Moose Lodge treasurer, admitted embezzling up to $25,000 from the two charitable organizations between 2013 and 2016, although the organizations estimated up to $100,000 was missing. Both organizations were licensed by the MGCB to conduct charitable gaming events, and some of the stolen funds were proceeds from those fundraising events.

“The MGCB urges nonprofit organizations to establish controls such as dual signatures on checks and monthly or quarterly financial reviews to avoid becoming victims of crime,” said Richard S. Kalm, executive director, of the MGCB. “Charities work hard to raise funds. Without oversight, it’s easy for one person to divert the money they raise.”

McDonald will be sentenced on Oct. 23 before third circuit court judge Kelly Ramsey. He has agreed to pay restitution as ordered by the court.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.