Lincoln Park woman accused of stealing $140,000 from elderly victim

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Officials are searching for a 53-year-old woman wanted for stealing $140,000 from an elderly woman in Southeast Michigan, according to authorities.

Officials said Rita Cerilli-Boluch is wanted for identity theft. Her last known address was on Moran Street in Lincoln Park, police said.

Cerilli-Boluch is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 148 pounds and has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Cerilli-Boluch's arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when tips lead to an arrest.

