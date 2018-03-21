Liquidation sales to begin as Toys R Us stores prepare to close nationwide

SOUTHGATE, Mich. - Liquidation sales begin Thursday at Toys R Us stores nationwide, but there are some things to watch out for if you're looking to do your Christmas shopping in March.

As all Toys R Us stores close across the United States and liquidation sales begin, experts said customers should remember that just because everything has to be sold doesn't mean it's always a good deal.

"I think it's sad," shopper Joanna Cavanaugh said. "I thought it was a good thing to do, like a prize thing with the kids."

In the final days of America's toy store, many shoppers were nostalgic. Many shoppers remembered the company jingle and Jeffrey the giraffe, the store's mascot.

But now, the hours are numbered, so all that's left is one more shopping trip.

"I only used the bookstore, so I'm coming here to get some sharply discounted items," Stephanie Wren said.

Experts said before you go looking for major discounts, know that there might not be great deals immediately. Prices often drop the closer it gets to the final day.

Also, shoppers should make sure the merchandise is actually from Toys R Us, and not a cheap knockoff added to the sale.

Experts also warned shoppers not to wait too long and miss out. It's also important to understand the return policy and use gift cards before the end of the liquidation sale.

"I'm due for a baby tomorrow and I wanted to use my gift card up before they close," Cavanaugh said.

