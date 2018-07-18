Little Caesars Arena switches to mobile ticketing -- here's what you need to know

DETROIT - Little Caesars Arena is introducing mobile ticketing as its primary entry method for the upcoming 2018-19 Detroit Red Wings and Pistons seasons.

The move is being made to protect fans from the risk of obtaining fraudulent or counterfeit tickets. Instead of using traditional paper tickets to enter the building, a smartphone or other mobile device will act as a fan's ticket and a bar code will be scanned directly from the screen and allow entry into the building.

Printed tickets no longer accepted

All PDF tickets, either printed or copied on a mobile phone, will no longer be accepted as a method of entry for Red Wings or Pistons games at Little Caesars Arena.

"The Ticketmaster technology, adopted in arenas throughout the country, also reduces the chance of fraudulent tickets, allows for convenient online transfer and re-sale of tickets, and provides a user-friendly platform for the online management of tickets," reads a statement from Olympia Entertainment.

According to Olympia Entertainment, the District Detroit App is the most efficient way for Red Wings fans to store and access their mobile tickets. Detroit Pistons fans are encouraged to store and access their mobile tickets by utilizing the Detroit Pistons app.

Chris Granger, Group President, Sports & Entertainment, Ilitch Holdings, Inc., and Charlie Metzger, Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer for the Detroit Pistons released a joint statement noting the benefits of mobile ticketing.

"Both our organizations have been testing mobile technologies throughout the last year and have received positive feedback from both sports fans and concert goers. Guests are provided a streamlined and convenient experience, along with greater security when tickets are sold or transferred. Ticketmaster has built a user-friendly platform that is being utilized by fans in arenas and stadiums throughout the country. We’re excited to fully transition to the mobile ticketing process, and continue to provide our guests a world-class sports and entertainment experience.”

Season ticket holders no longer get ticket books

The move will mean season ticket holders will no longer receive traditional ticket books with individual tickets for each game as they have in the past. Detroit Red Wings season ticket holders are slated to receive a commemorative printed ticket to celebrate the upcoming season, with individual game tickets set to be uploaded to their online Ticketmaster account by the end of August.

It's not known if Detroit Pistons season ticket holders will also be receiving a commemorative printed ticket in addition to their tickets being uploaded to their online account.

Still need traditional tickets?

Fans who do not have access to a smartphone or mobile device should contact the Little Caesars Arena XFINITY Box Office at 313-471-8979 to be advised on how they can obtain their tickets.

