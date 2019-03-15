LIVE: 19-year-old faces sentencing in fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Detroit officer

DETROIT - The man charged in the hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Detroit police officer is going to be behind bars for the foreseeable future.

Jonathan David Cole, 19, is has been at the Wayne County Jail after Prosecutor Kym Worthy upped the charges against him last summer.

Officer Fadi Shukur died Aug. 15, 2018 from the serious injuries he received Aug. 4, 2018 when he was struck by a car while trying to control traffic in the middle of McNichols Road, officials said.

Cole will face sentencing Friday morning at 9 a.m. Watch the court hearing live in the video player above.

MORE: Grieving father speaks after Detroit police officer dies from hit-and-run injuries

Cole is accused of making some poor choices that led to the incident.

"He consumed two shots of alcohol before he picked up the front-seat passenger," Wayne County District Court Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek said.

Officials said underage drinking contributed to the incident, and a woman who was in the car with Cole at the time of the crash said she warned him about blinking police lights and people in the street.

Cole is accused of hitting Shukur while going 70 mph.

"The individual continued to operate that vehicle until it broke down," Kleparek said.

Detroit police Chief James Craig said fellow officers tried to save their badly injured colleague.

"Within seconds of him being struck by a vehicle, they immediately placed him in a marked unit and rushed him three miles to Sinai-Grace Hospital," Craig said.

Shukur was a rookie on the Detroit police force after a six-year stint in the Navy. He had recently married.

Cole has been charged with second-degree murder, reckless driving resulting in death and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Cole turned himself in to police the day of the alleged incident. He's facing the possibility of life behind bars if he's found guilty.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.