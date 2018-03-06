LIVE: Central Michigan University shooting suspect to be arraigned on murder charges

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. - A Central Michigan University student accused of fatally shooting his parents last week on campus will be arraigned on Tuesday as he faces two counts of murder.

James Eric Davis Jr. is hospitalized but scheduled to appear in court via video for an arraignment hearing Tuesday.

The hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. You can watch it live above.

Police said James Eric Davis Jr., 19, exhibited odd behavior leading up to the shooting inside Campbell Hall. He showed signs of unrest and paranoia, according to police. Police said during a news conference Friday that he had been hospitalized the night before due to some sort of complication involving drugs.

Davis Jr. remains hospitalized in police custody after he was arrested early Saturday morning. The shooting happened about 8:40 a.m. Friday. Officers spent the rest of the day searching for Davis Jr.

The campus was placed on lockdown Friday. Students and faculty members were slowly released and sent away from the campus while officers continued to search for a suspect. Police stressed it was a domestic shooting case and that the shooter was on the run. Saturday classes were canceled.

Davis Jr. was found overnight by train tracks near the campus. He was suffering from hypothermic conditions. He is expected to be moved to jail as soon as he is discharged from the hospital.

