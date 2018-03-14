LIVE COVERAGE: National School Walkout to honor victims, protest gun violence

ClickOnDetroit will have live coverage of the national school walkout planned for Wednesday, March 14.

Live coverage starts at 9:40 a.m.

Walkout is planned for 10 a.m.

The walkout is considered both a memorial for school shooting victims and a protest for action on gun control.

Students and teachers across the United States plan to walk out of their schools and universities to honor the lives of 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. They also plan to put pressure on lawmakers to pass stricter gun control laws, according to EMPOWER, the group organizing the walkout. The group represents the youth branch of the Women's March.

Here's what the organizing group is asking students and school leaders to do:

Wear all orange (color for movement) to show solidarity

Walk-Out on same day at same time across all time zones for a designated amount of time: 17 minutes for 17 students killed in Parkland, Fla.

in Parkland, Fla. 10 a.m. ET, 10 a.m. CT, 10 a.m. MT, 10 a.m. PT

Students can walk outside of their school or walk out the classroom into a hallway

Encourage schools to host an assembly discussing the issue of gun violence before/after walk-out

Students can host sign-making get-togethers for the walk-out.

Write letters to Congress urging them to take action to keep schools safe.

The group is reminding those who are choosing to participate that "all actions must be inclusive and non-violent, and uphold the Women's March Unity Principles."

As for the push for action on guns, the group wants students and teachers to demand the following from Congress:

Ban Assault Weapons Ban and High Capacity Magazines

Expand Background Checks to All Gun Sales

Pass Federal Gun Violence Restraining Order Law

Fund government research on gun violence

Promote Safe Storage

Metro Detroit students plan to participate

In Metro Detroit, Novi High School is preparing to see students walk out of class Wednesday at 10 a.m. School administrators are struggling to find a balance between listening to their students and keeping their students safe.

"One of the concerns, quite frankly, is if our students all march outside that there would be community members or members in society at large that would come and do a counter-protest and expose our students to potential danger, and I don't want that to happen," said Novi Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Steve Matthews.

Wayne-Westland Superintendent Shelley Holt believes many in her district will not leave the halls.

"I don't see our kids walking out as much I do foresee them sitting in," Holt said.

