LIVE: Crews work to rescue man who fell down manhole in Detroit

DETROIT - Emergency personnel are working to rescue a man who fell into a manhole Monday morning behind a building near Mack Avenue and Cadieux Road in Detroit.

Watch the rescue effort live above.

Originally there were two men down the manhole, but one of them has been rescued. Crew are working to rescue the second man.

One of them is a contractor and the other is an employee for the Great Lakes Water Authority.

No other information is available at this time.

