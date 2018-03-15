LIVE: FIU pedestrian bridge collapse: Several people killed, more than 5 cars crushed

MIAMI - Multiple people have died as a result of a pedestrian bridge collapse at Florida International University in Miami, according to a spokesman with the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 950-ton section of the $14.2 million bridge at Southwest Eighth Street and Southwest 109th Avenue was installed Saturday.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials confirmed that six people were injured in the area. Authorities said one was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center as a trauma alert, according to WPLG.

Several vehicles could be seen pinned underneath the bridge and several people were sitting in the median as paramedics attended to them.

Vehicles were also reportedly stuck underneath the bridge.

Construction of the bridge began in the spring of 2017 and is expected to be completed in early 2019.

Live pictures here from WPLG.

THE FIU BRIDGE COLLAPSED OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/JO7jfx5AoN — Gabriela Collazo (@GabrielaRose12) March 15, 2018

