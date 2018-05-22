LIVE: Law enforcement dig behind Detroit house for clues in homicide cold case

DETROIT - Investigators from several agencies are searching behind a house for clues in a homicide cold case near Albion Avenue and Lappin Street.

Michigan State Police said they have a cadaver dog working on scene. Investigators are digging behind the home. They also led a man in handcuffs to the scene.

Investigators from the FBI, ATF, Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office also are searching the area.

It's unclear which cold case this search is connected to.

