Authorities dig behind Detroit house for clues in homicide cold case

DETROIT - Investigators from several agencies searched behind a house Tuesday for clues in a homicide cold case on Detroit's east side.

UPDATE: Detroit police discontinue 2008 cold case dig after negative results

The dig took place near Albion Avenue and Lappin Street.

Capt. Michael McGinnis said police were acting on information in connection with a possible homicide from 2008.

Michigan State Police had a cadaver dog working on scene. Authorities also led a man in handcuffs to the scene.

"Someone is providing information and aiding in the investigation," McGinnis said. “We did have an individual that is in custody that was brought to the scene here to help us with our search.”

Investigators from the FBI, ATF, Detroit Police Department and the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office were searching the area.

It's unclear which cold case this search is connected to.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.