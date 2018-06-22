News

LIVE: Michigan State Board of Trustees to vote on Nassar settlement; vote to fire Engler fails

By Ken Haddad

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees is expected to approve a $500 million settlement between the school and victims of former doctor Larry Nassar.

The board is expected to approve the settlement, which was announced in May, with a vote Friday morning.

According to the university, $425 million will be paid up front, while the remaining $75 million will be held for potential future viable claims. There will be no confidentiality agreements or non-disclosure agreements attached to the settlement.  

Trustee Brian Mosallam brought a motion to terminate interim president John Engler, but the vote failed 6-2.

Related: Interim Michigan State President John Engler apologizes for comments about Larry Nassar victim

Many victims of Larry Nassar spoke at the meeting, ripping the school and Engler for how they were treated in regards to the Nassar case.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.