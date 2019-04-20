Live music venue, restaurant planned for St. Clair Shores' old Shores Theatre

ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A St. Clair Shores man plans to revive his childhood memories by renovating an old movie theater.

The Shores Theatre closed in 2006.

David Harden wants to divide the theater into an entertainment venue and restaurant. He said the venue side would be used "for live music acts, possibly comedy during the week, maybe dueling pianos."

Harden projects that he will need to spend about half a million dollars on the renovations, but he hopes reopening the theater will help keep his hometown thriving.

"It's bringing back something that's been closed for 13 years," he said. "People in St. Clair are passionate. They love their city, and I think we can make this work."

