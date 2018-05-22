Panama City, Florida shooting: Police respond to active shooter; 1 injury reported

PANAMA CITY, Fla. - Authorities are on the scene of an active shooting at an apartment complex in Panama City, Florida, according to Bay County Sheriff spokeswoman Ruth Corley.

The Bay County Sheriff's office and Panama City Police are working to get the situation contained, Corley said.

Photos from Eryn Dion of the Panama City News Herald showed a heavy police presence in the area.

Witnesses told WJHG that they heard more than 50 gunshots in the area.

One person had a minor injury and was transported to a local hospital, said city spokeswoman Caitlin Lawrence.

The incident is still an active situation, she said, as Panama City police, Panama City Beach police, the Bay County Sheriff's Office, Florida Fish and Wildlife and Florida Highway Patrol are responding.

Developing story - more to come

