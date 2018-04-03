News

LIVE COVERAGE: Active shooter situation reported at YouTube HQ in California

By Ken Haddad

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - There are multiple reports of a shooting and/or active shooter situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon.

City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

San Bruno Police confirmed they were responding to a police situation and to an active shooter. The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding.

San Bruno city manager tells Dow Jones that there is no immediate threat at YouTube HQ.

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said the hospital received patients from the incident, according to NBC Bay Area. 

The headquarters is located at 901 Cherry Avenue. TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area. 

Google on YouTube security incident: "We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

Witnesses on the scene reported bomb squad, SWAT teams and fire trucks at the scene.

Story is developing. 

