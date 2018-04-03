LIVE COVERAGE: Active shooter situation reported at YouTube HQ in California

SAN BRUNO, Calif. - There are multiple reports of a shooting and/or active shooter situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California on Tuesday afternoon.

City Manager Connie Jackson says there have been multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting and that police and fire officials have responded.

San Bruno Police confirmed they were responding to a police situation and to an active shooter. The ATF San Francisco Field Division is responding.

San Bruno city manager tells Dow Jones that there is no immediate threat at YouTube HQ.

A spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital said the hospital received patients from the incident, according to NBC Bay Area.

The headquarters is located at 901 Cherry Avenue. TV helicopter video shows officers patting down people grouped outside a building and police vehicles surrounding the area.

Google on YouTube security incident: "We are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available."

Witnesses on the scene reported bomb squad, SWAT teams and fire trucks at the scene.

Story is developing.

Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. — Vadim Lavrusik (@Lavrusik) April 3, 2018

We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive. — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area. pic.twitter.com/H6iAj0g7ra — San Bruno Police (@SanBrunoPolice) April 3, 2018

DEVELOPING: A significant law enforcement and fire response has been sent to YouTube's campus in California following reports of an active shooter. So far, it has not been confirmed that shots have been fired. This is preliminary information. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) April 3, 2018

Confirmed: Active shooter at YouTube HQ in San Bruno. “It’s a very active scene,” police tell me. — Ryan Parker (@TheRyanParker) April 3, 2018

