LIVE STREAM: Detroit mayor Mike Duggan delivers 2018 State of the City address

DETROIT - Detroit mayor Mike Duggan will deliver his 2018 State of the City speech on Tuesday night in Detroit.

Duggan will deliver his fifth State of the City address after being re-elected to office in 2017. The speech will take place at Western International High School.

You can watch Mayor Duggan's speech at 7 p.m. on Local 4 or right here on ClickOnDetroit.

