LIVE STREAM: Larry Nassar has option to speak before final sentence

CHARLOTTE, Mich. - Larry Nassar returns to court Monday in Eaton County, Mich. where he will have the option to speak before his final sentence for sexually abusing young gymnasts.

The former Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics physician listened to dozens of victims for two days last week and was nearly attacked by a man whose three daughters said they were molested by Nassar.

No more victims are expected to speak Monday. Court begins at 9 a.m.

Here's how it's expected go:

Prosecutor will speak Defense attorney will speak Nassar could speak Judge will speak Judge will sentence Nassar

Nassar pleaded guilty to penetrating girls with ungloved hands when they sought treatment for injuries at Twistars, a gymnastics club that was run by a 2012 U.S. Olympic coach. He claimed he was performing legitimate medical treatments on the young athletes. However, in his guilty plea we admitted he was did it for his own sexual pleasure and not for any medical reason.

Already sentenced twice

Nassar, 54, already has been sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in another county and is starting his time behind bars with a 60-year federal term for child pornography crimes.

When he was sentenced on Jan. 24 he offered this statement in court:

"Your words these past several days have had a significant emotional effect on myself and have shaken me to my core," he said. "I also recognize that what I am feeling pales in comparison to the pain, trauma and emotional destruction that all of you are feeling. No words can describe the depth and breadth of how sorry I am for what has occurred. An acceptable apology to all of you is impossible to write and convey. I will carry your words with me for the rest my days."

He worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Fallout continues at MSU

The scandal has rocked Michigan State, which has been accused of repeatedly missing opportunities to stop Nassar, who had a campus office and was a revered figure in sports medicine.

Lou Anna Simon resigned as Michigan State's president on Jan. 24 and athletic director Mark Hollis followed two days later.

Former Michigan Gov. John Engler was appointed interim president of Michigan State on Jan. 31. University faculty are moving ahead with a motion to hold a no-confidence vote on the school's board of trustees in response to the board's decision to hire Engler as interim president.

Members of the university's Academic Congress overwhelmingly approved a measure Saturday to hold the vote at the Faculty Senate's next meeting.

If that vote passes, faculty would call on the trustees to step down immediately.

The longtime leader of USA Gymnastics, Steve Penny, quit last March, and all board members recently stepped down at the demand of the U.S. Olympic Committee.

The Associated Press reports that a law firm has been hired to investigate how the USOC responded to its knowledge of allegations against Nassar.

