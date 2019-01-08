News

LIVE STREAM: Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib addresses government shutdown

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

DETROIT - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has a news conference scheduled Tuesday morning in Detroit to address the ongoing federal government shutdown. 

The Michigan Democrat's office said Tlaib will be joined by community members and advocates to "put a human face on the impact of a government shutdown."

  • Watch the news conference here starting at 10 a.m. 

Tlaib made national headlines last week not only for being the first Palestinian-American woman sworn into U.S. Congress, but also for calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. 

"We're going to go in there and impeach the motherf---er," Tlaib said.

