LIVE STREAM: Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib addresses government shutdown

DETROIT - Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has a news conference scheduled Tuesday morning in Detroit to address the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The Michigan Democrat's office said Tlaib will be joined by community members and advocates to "put a human face on the impact of a government shutdown."

Tlaib made national headlines last week not only for being the first Palestinian-American woman sworn into U.S. Congress, but also for calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"We're going to go in there and impeach the motherf---er," Tlaib said.

