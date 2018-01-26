LIVE STREAM: Michigan State University Board of Trustees meet after president resigns

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University's governing board is set to have its first meeting since the resignation of President Lou Anna Simon amid an outcry over the school's handling of disgraced gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

The meeting of the Board of Trustees is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday. Trustees plan to discuss the presidential transition.

Who: Michigan State University Board of Trustees

What: Will meet to discuss the university's presidential transition

When: 1 p.m. Friday

Where: Hannah Administration Building, 426 Auditorium Road, East Lansing, Michigan

Simon quit Wednesday, hours after Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison for molesting some of the sport's top athletes and others.

A majority of board members expressed support for Simon before her resignation, but she faced pressure from many students, faculty and lawmakers. There has been no evidence that Simon knew Nassar was sexually abusing girls and women.

Students at the East Lansing school are planning a Friday evening march and protest. They seek more changes.

