LIVE STREAM: Michigan State University Trustees unveil timeline for new president selection

EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Michigan State University Board of Trustees will meet Wednesday morning to discuss the timeline and selection process of finding a new university president.

Interim President John Engler was appointed in February after longtime president Lou Anna K. Simon resigned over the Larry Nassar sexual assault case.

Trustees Dianne Byrum and Melanie Foster are leading the university's presidential search. On Wednesday they are expected to unveil a timeline for the selection process.

The meeting will be live streamed on ClickOnDetroit beginning at 10 a.m.

Last week, Engler apologized for comments he made in an email about a Nassar victim. He released another statement at the end of a letter to the MSU community on Tuesday:

"I’d like to address the disclosure of a private email in which my genuine concern for the Nassar survivors was poorly represented by my words. From the beginning, I have been anxious to see us all move forward by negotiating a fair and equitable settlement and enacting meaningful campus reforms. In my apology, I said it was never my intent to foster an adversarial relationship with anyone, especially the survivors. I regret the resulting distress for them, for the board, and for the MSU community."

