LIVE STREAM: Michigan Supreme Court to hear case in UP for first time

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. - The Michigan Supreme Court is crossing the Mackinac Bridge for the first time.

The court is hearing a case Wednesday in Sault Ste. Marie. Justices schedule arguments outside Lansing during each term, but spokesman John Nevin says a visit to the Upper Peninsula is unprecedented.

The case is a dispute over a golf cart crash in suburban Detroit. Ken Bertin and Doug Mann were playing the 17th hole when Mann struck Bertin, who was injured.

The issue for the Supreme Court is a technical one: Is it a case of ordinary negligence or a higher legal standard known as reckless misconduct?

The case will be heard at 10 a.m. at the Arts Center Auditorium at Lake Superior State University.

Watch oral arguments live below at 10 a.m.:

