LIVE STREAM: Mystery company making 'major headquarters' announcement in Detroit

DETROIT - State of Michigan and city of Detroit leaders are coming together Wednesday morning to announce a "major institution" is bringing its headquarters to the city.

The move is expected to bring 500 jobs to a newly constructed building in Detroit.

Wednesday morning's news conference will be held at a 2047 Woodward Ave in Detroit. That's at the corner of Elizabeth Street and Woodward Avenue in Downtown Detroit.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, City Council President Brenda Jones, Wayne County Executive Warren Evans, senior company officials and more will be at the news conference.

