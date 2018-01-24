LIVE STREAM: Sentencing, final victim statements expected in Day 7 of Larry Nassar case

LANSING, Mich. - The sentencing for former sports physician Larry Nassar will continue Wednesday morning in Lansing. Watch it live here.

Nassar is being sentenced for sexually assaulting young gymnasts and others under the guise of medical treatment. More than 90 women and girls have spoken during the hearing, which will resume at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Nassar is expected to be sentenced at some point on Wednesday.

Thirty-seven victims were added to the list over the weekend, bringing the total to nearly 160. Nassar will not be sentenced on Monday. The court must allow at least 67 more victims offer their statements before sentencing. More victim statements could be added.

WARNING: Strong, disturbing language and adult content expected during hearing.

During Day 1 of sentencing, several victims spoke on the record about the abuse they endured from the former gymnastics doctor. Olympic gold medalists Aly Raisman and Jordyn Wieber were in court on Friday. Wieber was the first to speak on Friday - watch her statement here.

Ex-gymnast tells disgraced doctor: ‘You only hurt me’

A former elite gymnast said Tuesday that a sports doctor who treated Olympic athletes overlooked what turned out to be a broken leg while he molested her in the basement of his home, one of the latest victims to testify at a Michigan sentencing hearing for Larry Nassar.

Isabell Hutchins practiced for weeks at a Lansing-area gymnastics club and even competed at national events despite acute leg pain as a teen in 2011. She said Nassar did nothing to encourage her to get help and instead molested her during late-night appointments at his home.

“You were never a real doctor. You did not heal me. You only hurt me,” Hutchins told Nassar, who was seated a few feet away in the Ingham County courtroom as the sentencing phase reached a sixth day.

Nassar has admitted sexually assaulting athletes when he was employed by Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics, which is the sport’s national governing organization and trains Olympians. His accusers said he would use his ungloved hands to penetrate them, often without explanation, while they were on a table seeking treatment for a variety of injuries.

The accusers, many of whom were children, said they trusted Nassar to treat them properly, were in denial about what was happening or were afraid to speak up. He sometimes used a sheet or his body to block the view of any parent in the room.

