LIVE STREAM: Special prosecutor offers update on Michigan State University investigation

LANSING, Mich. - Special Prosecutor Bill Forsyth will provide an update Tuesday on his investigation into Michigan State University, according to Attorney General Bill Schuette.

Forsyth will be joined by Michigan State Police Lt. Ryan Pennell, Chief Deputy Attorney General Laura Moody and Assistant Attorneys General Christina Grossi and Bill Rollstin.

The update will take place at noon Tuesday in the G. Mennen Williams Building in Lansing.

The investigation was launched amid the fallout from former Michigan State University sports physician Larry Nassar. Nassar was convicted of sexual abusing dozens of young athletes while he was employed by the university and by USA Gymnastics.

"Our clients are encouraged by the Attorney General's action today," said John C. Manly, an attorney representing victims of Nassar. "It demonstrates that he is serious about investigating the systemic misconduct at MSU that led to the largest child sex abuse scandal in history and holding the responsible parties accountable."

