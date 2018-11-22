LIVE STREAM: Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Here is a live look at the 2018 Turkey Trot in Downtown Detroit.

The schedule for this year's races is as follows:

7:30 a.m. -- Mashed Potato Mile start and the Turkey Trot 10K start

8:30 am -- Stuffing Strut 5K start

America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van

Local 4's coverage of this year's parade will be streaming right here -- watch here.

The parade will start at the corner of Kirby Street and Woodward Avenue and head south on Woodward Avenue toward Congress Street, where it will conclude at about noon.

Road closures:

Motorists traveling to downtown Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 21 and for the parade on Thursday, Nov. 22 should note the following road closures.

Woodward Avenue from W. Grand Blvd. to Warren will be closed completely from Wednesday, Nov. 21 at 1 p.m. through Thursday, Nov. 22 at 2 p.m.

Woodward Avenue from Warren to Jefferson will be shut down beginning at 1 a.m. until the conclusion of the parade on Thursday, Nov. 22. Emergency vehicles will be allowed to cross Woodward Avenue at Warren, Mack/MLK, Alexandrine, Montcalm, and Adams.

The following streets will have limited access beginning at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 21:

Amsterdam/Piquette from Cass to John R

Harper from Cass to John R

Palmer from Cass to John R

Ferry from Cass to John R

Farnsworth/Putnam from Cass to John R

The following streets will be closed beginning at 5 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 22:

Michigan at Cass

Fort Street from Trumbull to Woodward

Congress from Shelby to Randolph

Larned from Shelby to Randolph

Shelby from Congress to Michigan

Michigan from Cass to Woodward

Monroe from Woodward to Randolph

Lafayette Blvd. from Trumbull to Griswold

Washington Blvd. from Adams to Congress

Atwater from Civic Center Dr. to Third

These streets including Michigan Avenue and Washington Blvd. will reopen after the Turkey Trot at approximately 10 a.m.

In addition, the southbound Lodge exits at W. Jefferson/Cobo and Larned Street (Exits 1A & 1B) and the northbound Lodge exit at W. Jefferson (Exit 1A) will be closed during the entire Turkey Trot. The Larned exit will reopen after the Turkey Trot ends.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.