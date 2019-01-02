LIVE STREAM: Whitmer signs first executive directive as Michigan governor

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to sign her first executive directive as governor of Michigan on Wednesday.
- A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Lansing.
Whitmer's office said she will sign a directive to "protect public health, safety and welfare."
Watch the signing live here on ClickOnDetroit.
