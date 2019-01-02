News

LIVE STREAM: Whitmer signs first executive directive as Michigan governor

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to sign her first executive directive as governor of Michigan on Wednesday. 

  • A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Lansing. 

Whitmer's office said she will sign a directive to "protect public health, safety and welfare."

Watch the signing live here on ClickOnDetroit. 

