Nayir Masrur at his arraignment on Nov. 14, 2018. (WDIV)

TROY, Mich. - A University of Michigan student accused of using a 15-pound dumbbell to murder his aunt in the basement of a Troy home is due in court Tuesday.

Nayir Masrur, 20, of Troy, is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Rubab Huq, 66, of Troy. He has a preliminary examination hearing scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called before 2:30 p.m. Nov. 12, 2018 to a home in the 6500 block of Shoreline Drive. The caller was a family member of Masrur and said he was missing and in an agitated state.

An officer searching for Masrur saw him at another house on Shoreline Drive. Masrur jumped from a second-story window and fled through the neighborhood, according to authorities.

While the officer was searching for Masrur, he was called to the basement of the original home, where Huq was found. She was pronounced dead.

Troy police officers found Masrur about an hour later hiding in a marshy area near the home.

The search prompted a lockdown at four nearby schools -- Smith Middle School, Larson Middle School, Troy Union Elementary School and Wass Elementary School.

Masrur was arraigned Nov. 14 at 52-4 District Court. He is being held without bail.

