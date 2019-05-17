LIVE: Warren police discuss results of major human trafficking sting

WARREN, Mich. - Warren Mayor James Fouts and Police Commissioner William Dwyer are holding a news conference Friday morning to announce the results of the first phase of what they call a major initiative to combat human trafficking in Metro Detroit.

Dwyer's department said the operation has resulted in the arrest of 17 women and 18 males, the seizure of narcotics, and the gain of valuable intelligence. Several felony charges are expected to be issued.

