LIVE STREAM: Detroit police to discuss 2017 crime statistics

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department is expected to hold a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the city’s crime statistics for 2017.

The news conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. and will be live streamed on ClickonDetroit.com.

Chief James Craig will be joined by Mayor Mike Duggan to announce a reduction in homicides and other violent crimes.

Police said Detroit saw 267 homicides, down from 302 in 2016.

READ: Detroit sees lowest homicide number in more than 50 years

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.