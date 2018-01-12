Livingston County bank robber's face caught on surveillance footage

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Bank of America on Grand River Avenue in Genoa Township was robbed Thursday by an unknown man.

According to authorities, at approximately 2:01 p.m., Livingston County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to an armed robbery at the Bank of America located at 3400 Grand River Ave.

A man entered the bank wearing a black jacket with a hood, a black skullcap and dark-colored gloves. He showed a handgun to the bank teller, asked for money and fled with an undisclosed amount, police said.

He is approximately 6 feet tall and has a thin goatee.

The investigation revealed that the suspect left the area in a maroon-colored 1998-2002 Chevy Venture minivan.

The City of Brighton Police Department's K-9 attempted to track the man, but the man was not found.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying him.. Anyone who can identify the man or who has any information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 517-540-7953 or Crime Stoppers at 800-773-2587.

