Livingston County firefighting camp looks to find next generation of women firefighters

BRIGHTON, Mich. - Few jobs are more dangerous or as adrenaline-pumping than that of a firefighter.

The job has gotten significantly more complicated over the years; it's more than just hoses and ladders now. Lots of high-tech equipment and computers are involved.

Another change has been slow to come, but it is happening.

In Brighton, a summer camp was held for high school girls that put the teens through a fire crew boot camp. Girls on Fire is only three days, but it gives the teens a glimpse into the job to see if it's right for them.

Over the course of the camp, the girls get CPR certification, leadership training and lots of hands-on training with real fire equipment.

Firefighting as a career is historically a man's world. Nationwide, women represent only five percent of all firefighters, but that percentage is growing.

You can watch Steve Garagiola's full story above.