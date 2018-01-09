Livonia doctor, 7 others charged in prescription drug conspiracy

LIVONIA, Mich. - A Livonia doctor and seven other people were charged Tuesday in a prescription drug conspiracy.

A federal indictment charges Dr. Zongli Chang, 52, of Novi, with conspiracy to illegally distribute prescription drugs and health care fraud.

According to investigators, Chang and seven co- conspirators engaged in a large-scale drug diversion scheme between Jan. 2012 and May 2017 by writing medically unnecessary controlled substance prescriptions in return for cash payments.

The following individuals were charged with conspiracy to illegally distribute prescription drugs alongside Chang:

Darryl Parker, 56, of Detroit

Tye Chandler, 26, of Detroit

Karen Hall, 57, of Detroit, aka "Smooth"

Deangelo Givhan, 28, of Detroit, aka "Boo-Man" and "Kirby"

Yolanda Cannon, 39, of Detroit

Melvin McGuire, 48, of Detroit

Khary Tremble, 44, of Detroit, aka "Ree"

According to the indictment, Chang relied upon patient recruiters to bring fake patients to his office and those recruiters would pay cash to those fake patients in exchange for the drugs prescribed during the office visit.

“The routine manner in which Dr. Chang illegally made medically unnecessary prescription drugs available to con-conspirators who enabled drug abusers to further their addictions will not be tolerated,” said FBI Special Agent David P. Gelios. “The FBI and our federal partners remain committed to identifying and incarcerating those responsible for sophisticated drug diversion schemes in Michigan.”

Chang commonly wrote prescriptions for controlled substances, including Hydrocodone-Aetaminophen, Oxycodone HCI, Alprazolam, Carisoprodol and Promethazine/codeine syrup, according to court records.

Chang prescribed more than 2,700,000 dosage units of Schedule II, III and IV controlled substances, with a street value in excess of $18,000,000 during the course of the conspiracy, according to the indictment.

In addition to the conspiracy charge, Chang faces three counts of health care fraud for billing Medicare for services not provided.

“Our office has no tolerance for corrupt doctors who are making Michigan’s opioid crisis even worse by unnecessarily prescribing drugs,” US Attorney Matthew Schneider said. “We will vigorously prosecute those who spread these poisons on the streets.”

