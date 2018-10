LIVONIA, Mich. - A family and their cat walked away from a house fire Sunday without any injuries.

According to authorities, just before noon, Livonia City Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Ingram Street. The firefighters entered the house and contained the fire to an upstairs bedroom and hallway.

The family and their cat made it out safely without injuries.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.