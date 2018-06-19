Livonia man admits to coaxing nude photos from underage women through fake modeling agency

Ryan Ulman is accused of using his modeling agency to lure young girls for child porn. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - A 29-year-old Livonia man was sentenced Monday to 125 months in federal prison for receiving child pornography, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman said.

As part of his plea deal, Ryan Ulman admitted that he asked a 17-year-old woman on Aug. 16 to create and send him pictures of herself that constituted child pornography, officials said.

Ulman got the photos by claiming falsely that he was running a modeling agency, officials said.

Ulman also admitted that from 2014 to 2017, he got photos from several women by promising them that they would make money through his modeling agency, officials said. But Ulman didn't have modeling clients and kept the photos for personal use, police said.

Officials said Ulman got naked pictures and sexual images from the women and underage females by saying they could make up to $100,000 per year.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.