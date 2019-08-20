Livonia man arrested in connection with string of attempted car break-ins

Jeffrey Couch is accused in a strong of attempted vehicle break-ins in Livonia. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - A Livonia man has been arrested in connection with a string of attempted car break-ins on the northeast side of the city, officials said.

Jeffrey Couch, 60, of Livonia, was caught on a Livonia resident's Ring Neighborhood Watch camera, rummaging through the bed of a pickup truck around 2:40 a.m. Friday, according to authorities.

Jeffrey Couch (WDIV)

The pickup truck was parked in the resident's driveway, police said.

Couch was seen riding away on a bicycle, according to officials.

Livonia detectives said they recognized Couch from numerous prior contacts. He was seen riding the bicycle in the area around 10:30 a.m. Friday, wearing the same clothes as seen in the video, police said.

He was taken into custody without incident and arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of attempted larceny from a motor vehicle, authorities said.

Couch is scheduled to return Sept. 4 to 16th District Court for a pretrial conference.

You can see the surveillance video below.

