Livonia man charged after allegedly hiring man to murder friend's husband

A Livonia man is facing charges after investigators say he hired a man to kill a female friend's husband.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Scott Fraser Porter, 48 of Livonia, with solicitation of murder, along with two counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Investigators said on April 2, 2019, it is alleged Proter solicited a male acquaintance to kill a female friend’s husband. Investigation by the Plymouth Township Public Safety Department led to the arrest of Porter on April 3, 2019.

The case remains under investigation at this time and no further details are being released.

Porter was arraigned on April 5, 2019 before Judge Michael Gerou in 35th District Court in Plymouth, MI. He has a $500,000 cash bond, with a tether. He's due in court Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.