Livonia man charged with using credit card stolen from Bloomfield Township woman

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Livonia man has been charged with using a credit card that was stolen from a Bloomfield Township woman.

The woman told Bloomfield Township police that her credit card had been used at a business at 3:15 p.m. Jan. 5.

A detective reviewed surveillance video and saw Miles Jonathan Dunlap, 29, of Livonia, had made the purchases, police said.

Dunlap was charged with stealing/retaining a financial transaction device without consent.

He was arraigned at 48th District Court.

Dunlap is scheduled to return to court Thursday.

