Livonia, Plymouth firefighters extract man trapped between 2 semi truck tires

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two Metro Detroit fire departments helped rescue a man caught between two semi truck tires on Thursday night.

"LFD stabilized the vehicle utilizing Rescue 1's winch, cribbing with airbags, and wheel chocks prior to performing a manual removal of the outside tire on the front axle, and then cut the interior tire, utilizing a K12, to remove the victim," Livonia FD wrote on Facebook.

The victim was successfully removed and only sustained minor injuries. No information was provided on how the man became trapped between the tires.

