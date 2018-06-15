Livonia police: Man tried to lure boys to car by holding out small ball

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police are warning about a man who tried to lure two young boys to his vehicle Thursday night on Westfield Street in southeast Livonia.

The boys were playing in a yard on the south side of Westfield Street -- near Harrison Street and West Chicago -- when a man driving a four-door vehicle pulled up and stopped in front of the yard. He held out a small ball and called the boys over to the car.

The boys took off running.

Police did not offer a detailed description of the man.

Police want anyone who may have seen something suspicious to call the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2470.

