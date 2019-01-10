Livonia police seek help identifying woman from shoplifting case

The Livonia Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a woman wanted in connection to a Target theft. (WDIV)

LIVONIA, Mich. - Police are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a woman wanted on suspicion of shoplifting from a Target store in Livonia.

According to authorities, the woman is a person of interest in a recent theft from the Target located in the 29000 block of Plymouth Road. She is accused of concealed multiple items of clothing and toys before leaving the store. When approached by staff, she returned a few toys but fled with the remaining items in a black Chevrolet Equinox.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Livonia Police Department at 734-466-2340 and reference case number 180061563.

Those providing information may remain anonymous.