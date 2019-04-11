Local 4 News at 11 -- April 10, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Chesterfield Township

Several homes across Chesterfield Township have been broken into while the people inside were asleep and residents said they believe it's only a matter of time before someone gets hurt.

Palace of Auburn Hills

Since Pistons owner Tom Gores moved the team to downtown Detroit, its former home, The Palace of Auburn Hills, has been vacant.

Freelancer

Within the next decade, 50 percent of workers are expected to be freelancers. But, navigating finances with an unpredictable or unstable income can be difficult.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.