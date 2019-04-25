Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 24, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Sterling Heights

A family with two young daughters is thankful they were in the front of their home and not the back when a piece of metal came flying into their back doorwall.

Semi into house

A semi truck blew a tire and crashed into a house along 26 Mile Road in Macomb Township, police said.

Health director

Robert Gordon is the new director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.