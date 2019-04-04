Watch Local 4 News at 11 -- April 3, 2019

DETROIT - Here's what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

Opening day

It's quiet now but the crowds will arrive bright and early to enjoy all of the opening day festivities.

Walled Lake School

Police are investigating a man accused of touching himself inappropriately inside an elementary school bathroom.

Childhood friendships

Do you know who your child's friends are? Are they having a positive or negative effect? One Emory researcher found friendships early in life can determine a person's emotional, social and mental well-being down the road.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.